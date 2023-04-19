Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|218.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 55 times.
- The average point total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 230.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks have gone 44-38-0 ATS this season.
- Milwaukee has been the favorite in 66 games this season and won 54 (81.8%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 29-5, a 85.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 71.4% chance to win.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 41 games this season that finished with a combined score over 218.5 points.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|55
|67.1%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|41
|50%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have covered the spread twice, and are 5-5 overall, in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (21-20-0).
- The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Eight of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this season.
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.
- Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|16-17
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|3-3
|41-41
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
