After hitting .467 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with 19 hits, batting .345 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has had an RBI in seven games this season (38.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%).

He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings