Jurickson Profar -- batting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .224 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Profar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 during his last outings.

This year, Profar has totaled at least one hit in 11 of 15 games (73.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings