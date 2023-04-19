The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 109-80 win versus the Timberwolves.

With prop bets in place for Porter, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.4 18.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 7.0 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA 24.5 23.9 27 PR -- 22.9 25.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.7



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Porter is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 115.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves give up 44.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allow 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 31 18 11 2 4 0 1 2/7/2023 29 30 5 1 4 0 1 2/5/2023 32 22 3 1 2 1 1 1/18/2023 22 4 6 0 0 1 1 1/2/2023 27 18 2 0 4 1 0

