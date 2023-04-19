The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 221.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 221.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points in 58 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Denver's outings this year is 228.3, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • Denver has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • Three of Nuggets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • At home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-21-0).
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
  • When Denver scores more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

