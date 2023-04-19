Rockies vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.
The Pirates are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+100). The matchup's over/under has been set at 11.5 runs.
Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-120
|+100
|11.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-5.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a record of 3-9 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 18 opportunities.
- The Rockies have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-6
|2-7
|3-3
|2-10
|3-9
|2-4
