Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has five doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .217.
- This year, McMahon has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
