Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Yonathan Daza -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is hitting .258 with four doubles and a walk.
- Daza has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Daza has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Oviedo (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
