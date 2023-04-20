The Seattle Kraken take the road to square off with the Colorado Avalanche for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Avalanche have -225 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+190).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we predict will come out on top in Thursday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.2)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have finished 15-7-22 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 51-24-7.

Colorado is 16-8-4 (36 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Avalanche ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-2-3 record, good for seven points.

Colorado has taken seven points from the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (3-10-1 record).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 57 times, and are 45-9-3 in those games (to record 93 points).

In the 35 games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 48 points after finishing 23-10-2.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 31-12-4 (66 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 17-13-2 to register 36 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

