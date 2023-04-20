Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, seven walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .281 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- He ranks 57th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (38.9%), including one multi-run game.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 2.13 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .156 to opposing hitters.
