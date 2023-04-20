Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .283 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Montero has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on four occasions (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 2.13 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .156 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.