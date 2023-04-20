Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ezequiel Tovar (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .190 with four doubles and four walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Tovar has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in six of 17 games so far this year.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Strahm makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .156 against him.
