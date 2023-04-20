After batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .213.
  • This year, Profar has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 16 games (68.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of 16 games so far this year.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
  • Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .156 against him.
