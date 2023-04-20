Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will try to beat Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies when the teams meet on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Phillies (-225). The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -225 +180 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 19 games with a total.

The Rockies have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 2-7 3-4 2-10 3-10 2-4

