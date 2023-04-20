The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is batting .246 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 63.2% of his 19 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this year, McMahon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
  • Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .156 batting average against him.
