On Friday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has three doubles and a walk while hitting .276.

This season, Trejo has posted at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.

Trejo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in one of 14 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings