Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 9:30 PM ET.

Brown, in his most recent appearance, had six points, five assists and two steals in a 122-113 win over the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 15.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.4 PRA -- 19 23.4 PR -- 15.6 20 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Brown's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 115.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 30 6 3 5 0 0 2 4/16/2023 25 14 3 1 2 1 0 2/7/2023 22 9 0 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 28 16 2 7 1 0 1 1/18/2023 33 16 5 4 1 0 0 1/2/2023 22 8 4 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.