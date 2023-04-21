On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .281 with eight walks and eight runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 103rd in slugging.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (33.3%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In three games this year, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings