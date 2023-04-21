Ezequiel Tovar -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .180 with four doubles and four walks.
  • Tovar has had a base hit in 10 of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Tovar has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • The Phillies will send Nola (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8).
