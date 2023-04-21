The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, will be in action at 9:30 PM on Friday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter, in his most recent time out, had 16 points and six rebounds in a 122-113 win over the Timberwolves.

We're going to look at Porter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.4 19.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 7.1 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA 23.5 23.9 27.6 PR -- 22.9 26.5 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.6



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Porter is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 10th in the league, allowing 25 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 16th in the league, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 29 16 6 0 2 0 1 4/16/2023 31 18 11 2 4 0 1 2/7/2023 29 30 5 1 4 0 1 2/5/2023 32 22 3 1 2 1 1 1/18/2023 22 4 6 0 0 1 1 1/2/2023 27 18 2 0 4 1 0

