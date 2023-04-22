After hitting .344 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 3:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado with 20 hits, batting .323 this season with seven extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 18th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Diaz has driven home a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
  • Sanchez makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 26-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw three innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he put together a 2-2 record, a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.