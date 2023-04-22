Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has four doubles and four walks while hitting .180.
- In 10 of 18 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
- Tovar has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Sanchez will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went three innings.
- In 15 games last season he compiled a 2-2 record and had a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP.
