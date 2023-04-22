On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (.184 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has two doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .194.
  • In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), Profar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, one per game).
  • Sanchez will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and threw three innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he finished with a 2-2 record, a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games.
