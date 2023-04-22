Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (.184 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has two doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .194.
- In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), Profar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, one per game).
- Sanchez will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and threw three innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he finished with a 2-2 record, a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.