Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on April 22 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
  • Bryant has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 20 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (15.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Bryant has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 10 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.99).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Sanchez gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 26-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went three innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games, putting together a 2-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.