The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will match up in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-5) 220 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 220.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-5) 220 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-3.5) 221.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and conceding 113 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.
  • These teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's total.
  • These teams surrender 229.6 points per game combined, 9.6 more points than the over/under for this contest.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has covered 36 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

