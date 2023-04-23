Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center features the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers facing off at 3:30 PM on Sunday, April 23 ET, broadcast on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins are up 2-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Bruins-Panthers matchup will air on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN, so tune in to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS
4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA
4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS
1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA
1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
  • The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1%
Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6%
Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2%
Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3%
David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
  • The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.