In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

In games Denver shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 45-15 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

When Denver totals more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.2).

Defensively Denver has played better in home games this season, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in away games.

At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries