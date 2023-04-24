How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche are ahead in the series 2-1.
You can catch the action on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT to see the Avalanche meet the Kraken.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
|3/5/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|1/21/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/SO) COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
