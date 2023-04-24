C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .247.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Cron has gotten a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (25.0%).
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (20.0%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Cron has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (eight of 20), with two or more runs three times (15.0%).
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill (1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
