On Monday, Elias Diaz (.364 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and six RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Phillies.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (22) this season while batting .333 with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

In 71.4% of his 21 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).

He has scored in five of 21 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings