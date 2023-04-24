The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies meet in Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Los Angeles has a 38-20 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.

Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Memphis has compiled a 35-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.

The Grizzlies score an average of 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have been worse in home games this season, scoring 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Los Angeles has been better in home games this season, giving up 113.8 points per game, compared to 119.4 in away games.

At home, the Lakers are making 0.9 more treys per game (11.2) than in road games (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score more points per game at home (119.8) than on the road (114), and also allow fewer points at home (109.2) than on the road (116.8).

The Grizzlies pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.6) than away (25.5).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dennis Schroder Questionable Achilles Anthony Davis Questionable Foot LeBron James Questionable Foot

Grizzlies Injuries