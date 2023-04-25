C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is batting .232 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Cron has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits five times (23.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 21), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19.0% of his games this year, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.1% of his games this season (eight of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 14
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will look to Battenfield (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.
