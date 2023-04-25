The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .156 in his past 10 games, with four walks and four RBI), battle starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has four doubles and four walks while hitting .194.

In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), Tovar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.

In six games this season, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

