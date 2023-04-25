Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .156 in his past 10 games, with four walks and four RBI), battle starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has four doubles and four walks while hitting .194.
- In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), Tovar has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.
- In six games this season, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Guardians allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will look to Battenfield (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
