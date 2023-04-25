On Tuesday, Mike Moustakas (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is hitting .243 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Moustakas has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In six games this season, Moustakas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield (0-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.