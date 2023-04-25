The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Denver is 45-15 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves allow.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

In home games, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in away games (115.3).

At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries