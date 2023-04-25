Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 11.5 (-133) 8.5 (-118) 0.5 (-250)

Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is equal to Tuesday's over/under.

Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic has hit 0.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-143)

Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 2.5 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under (6.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 6.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (-128)

Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 1.8 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Gordon has hit 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 5.5 (-118) 5.5 (+125) 2.5 (-161)

Edwards is averaging 24.6 points in the 2022-23 season, 2.9 less than Tuesday's prop total.

Edwards' rebounding average of 5.8 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).

Edwards has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Edwards' 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (-115) 12.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Rudy Gobert is 13.5 points. That is 0.1 more than his season average of 13.4.

Gobert has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (11.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Gobert has averaged 1.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.