Rockies vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Peyton Battenfield and Ryan Feltner are the projected starters when the Cleveland Guardians and the Colorado Rockies face off on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Guardians as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.
Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-6.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Colorado has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 24 chances this season.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|4-10
|3-6
|4-11
|4-12
|3-5
