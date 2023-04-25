The Cleveland Guardians (11-12) and the Colorado Rockies (7-17) will go head to head on Tuesday, April 25 at Progressive Field, with Peyton Battenfield getting the ball for the Guardians and Ryan Feltner taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Battenfield - CLE (0-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (1-2, 6.16 ERA)

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 15 times and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Cleveland has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with five wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

