Devon Toews will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Prop bets for Toews are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Devon Toews vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus this season, in 25:06 per game on the ice, is +39.

Toews has a goal in eight games this season through 80 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Toews has a point in 40 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 13 times.

Toews has an assist in 35 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Toews' implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Toews has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Toews Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 10 50 Points 5 7 Goals 2 43 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.