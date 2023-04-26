Evan Rodrigues will be on the ice Wednesday when his Colorado Avalanche face the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Rodrigues are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Evan Rodrigues vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues' plus-minus this season, in 17:51 per game on the ice, is +9.

Rodrigues has scored a goal in 15 of 69 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rodrigues has a point in 37 games this season (out of 69), including multiple points five times.

Rodrigues has an assist in 24 of 69 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 59.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 69 Games 9 39 Points 7 16 Goals 1 23 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.