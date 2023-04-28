The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .224 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Trejo has gotten a hit in eight of 20 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
  • In three games this year, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 20 games so far this season.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 13
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
