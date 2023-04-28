Bowen Byram Player Prop Bets: Avalanche vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Bowen Byram will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Byram against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.
Bowen Byram vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Byram Season Stats Insights
- Byram's plus-minus this season, in 21:52 per game on the ice, is +7.
- Byram has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 42 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Byram has a point in 24 of 42 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Byram has an assist in 17 of 42 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Byram has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Byram going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.
Byram Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|42
|Games
|10
|24
|Points
|5
|10
|Goals
|1
|14
|Assists
|4
