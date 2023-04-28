The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .182 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .192 with five doubles and five walks.
  • Tovar has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 23 games this year.
  • In six games this year, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
