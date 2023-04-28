Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (batting .205 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, eight walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .205.
- In 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%) Profar has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.10), 56th in WHIP (1.329), and 44th in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.