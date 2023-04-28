Friday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) and the Colorado Rockies (8-18) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on April 28.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (1-3) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (2-2).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Rockies have won in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 6-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (98 total, 3.8 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule