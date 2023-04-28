Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) and the Colorado Rockies (8-18) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on April 28.
The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (1-3) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (2-2).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).
- The Rockies have won in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 6-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (98 total, 3.8 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 22
|@ Phillies
|L 4-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Cristopher Sanchez
|April 23
|@ Phillies
|L 9-3
|José Ureña vs Zack Wheeler
|April 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-0
|Austin Gomber vs Cal Quantrill
|April 25
|@ Guardians
|W 5-1
|Ryan Feltner vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 26
|@ Guardians
|L 4-1
|German Márquez vs Tanner Bibee
|April 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Merrill Kelly
|April 29
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Noah Davis vs Tommy Henry
|April 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Ryne Nelson
|May 2
|Brewers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Eric Lauer
|May 3
|Brewers
|-
|German Márquez vs Freddy Peralta
|May 4
|Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
