Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Colorado Rockies and starter Kyle Freeland on Friday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 11 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 11 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers). Colorado and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 7.8.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has won six of its 19 games, or 31.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 26 opportunities.

In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 5-11 3-7 5-11 5-13 3-5

