The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .227.
  • McMahon has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.0% of them.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (16.0%), homering in 4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In eight games this year (32.0%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.