After the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cameron Champ is in ninth at -8.

Cameron Champ Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Champ has shot better than par twice, while also posting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Champ has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Champ has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 24 -8 253 0 6 0 2 $600,584

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

In Champ's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has a top-10 finish every time. His average finish has been eighth.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Champ finished ninth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,456 yards, 161 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Champ will take to the 7,456-yard course this week at Vidanta Vallarta after having played courses with an average length of 7,292 yards in the past year.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ finished in the 46th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the fourth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

Champ was better than only 7% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Champ recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Champ recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.0).

Champ's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average (6.2).

At that most recent competition, Champ had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Champ ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Champ carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.7).

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Champ's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

