Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Charlie Blackmon -- hitting .243 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 25 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
- Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (16 of 25), with at least two hits eight times (32.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (16.0%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Henry (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.