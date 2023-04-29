Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with 30 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.
  • Bryant enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this season (80.0%), including eight multi-hit games (32.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in eight games this year.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Henry (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.