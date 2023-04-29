Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado with 30 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.

Bryant enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this season (80.0%), including eight multi-hit games (32.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has had an RBI in eight games this year.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings